Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglous has delivered a brutal assessment of his club’s supporters after Spurs’ 2-0 defeat to Manchester City. He took a jibe at fans who wished for a Man City win just to extinguish Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League.

Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur welcomed Manchester City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their penultimate Premier League match on Tuesday night (May 14). It was a match of huge importance to both teams, as a win for the hosts would have kept them alive in the top-four race, whereas a victory for City would have fired them two points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

Leading to the game, many Tottenham fans expressed their desire to see Manchester City win just so local rivals Arsenal would miss out on the title. Postecoglou, however, always maintained that his team would do everything in their power to beat the reigning champions.

Ange Postecoglou Questions Tottenham Fans’ Priorities After Defeat To Manchester City

Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Tuesday, with Erling Haaland scoring both goals for the visitors. After the game, Postecoglou seemingly questioned the mentality of some Spurs supporters, claiming the club’s foundations were fragile.

The Australian manager said (via Sky Sports):

“I think the last 48 hours have revealed the foundations are fairly fragile. Outside the club, inside the club, everywhere. It has been an interesting exercise. It’s just my observations. I’m not going to tell you more. You can make your own assessment of what happened.

“I probably misread the situation as to what I think is important and the endeavor to become a winning team, but that’s okay. That’s why I’m here. I just want to win, I want to be successful at this club. That’s why I was brought in.”

Tottenham Hotspur were trailing by a solitary goal until the 90th minute, but according to Postecoglou, fans did not offer enough support to instigate a turnaround.

He added:

“Other people, what their priorities and interests are, I have zero interest in – I know what’s important to build a winning team, and that’s what I want to concentrate on.

“It is what it is, I can’t dictate what people do. They’re allowed to express themselves however they want. But when we’ve got late winners in games, it’s because the crowd has often helped us. I already knew what I wanted to do, I just have to make some adjustments to how I do it.”

The Gunners can still win the Premier League on the final day. However, considering the form Man City are in, an upset against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium looks highly unlikely.