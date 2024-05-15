Soccer

“I just want to win, I want to be successful at this club” – Ange Postecoglou Questions Tottenham Hotspur’s Fragile Foundations After 2-0 Defeat To Manchester City

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Ange Postecoglou Is Tottenham Hotspur Manager
Ange Postecoglou Is Tottenham Hotspur Manager

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglous has delivered a brutal assessment of his club’s supporters after Spurs’ 2-0 defeat to Manchester City. He took a jibe at fans who wished for a Man City win just to extinguish Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League.

Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur welcomed Manchester City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their penultimate Premier League match on Tuesday night (May 14). It was a match of huge importance to both teams, as a win for the hosts would have kept them alive in the top-four race, whereas a victory for City would have fired them two points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

Leading to the game, many Tottenham fans expressed their desire to see Manchester City win just so local rivals Arsenal would miss out on the title. Postecoglou, however, always maintained that his team would do everything in their power to beat the reigning champions.

Ange Postecoglou Questions Tottenham Fans’ Priorities After Defeat To Manchester City

Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Tuesday, with Erling Haaland scoring both goals for the visitors. After the game, Postecoglou seemingly questioned the mentality of some Spurs supporters, claiming the club’s foundations were fragile.

The Australian manager said (via Sky Sports):

I think the last 48 hours have revealed the foundations are fairly fragile. Outside the club, inside the club, everywhere. It has been an interesting exercise. It’s just my observations. I’m not going to tell you more. You can make your own assessment of what happened.

I probably misread the situation as to what I think is important and the endeavor to become a winning team, but that’s okay. That’s why I’m here. I just want to win, I want to be successful at this club. That’s why I was brought in.

Tottenham Hotspur were trailing by a solitary goal until the 90th minute, but according to Postecoglou, fans did not offer enough support to instigate a turnaround.

He added:

Other people, what their priorities and interests are, I have zero interest in – I know what’s important to build a winning team, and that’s what I want to concentrate on.

It is what it is, I can’t dictate what people do. They’re allowed to express themselves however they want. But when we’ve got late winners in games, it’s because the crowd has often helped us. I already knew what I wanted to do, I just have to make some adjustments to how I do it.

The Gunners can still win the Premier League on the final day. However, considering the form Man City are in, an upset against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium looks highly unlikely.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Cristiano Ronaldo Started The Saudi Migration By Switching Over In January 2023, Says Manchester City Star
Soccer

LATEST Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Asks Al-Nassr To Sign Manchester United Superstar

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 15 2024
Ange Postecoglou Is Tottenham Hotspur Manager
Soccer
“I just want to win, I want to be successful at this club” – Ange Postecoglou Questions Tottenham Hotspur’s Fragile Foundations After 2-0 Defeat To Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 15 2024

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglous has delivered a brutal assessment of his club’s supporters after Spurs’ 2-0 defeat to Manchester City. He took a jibe at fans who wished for…

Serie A Capocannoniere
Soccer
Serie A: 5 Players Who Have Scored The Most Goals In 2023-24
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 15 2024

The first division of Italian soccer, Serie A, has lost some of its charm over the last decade. Most up-and-coming superstars have either gone to the Premier League or joined…

Barcelona's Raphinha Was One Of The Best Performers Of UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Soccer
5 Players Who Have Claimed The Most Assists In La Liga This Season: Barcelona Ace Raphinha Is In 4th Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 15 2024
Manchester City Beat Tottenham
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Manchester City: Heung-min Son Misses Glorious Chance As Arsenal’s Title Hopes Take A Massive Blow
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 15 2024
Manchester United Defender Raphael Varane
Soccer
Raphael Varane Announces Manchester United Exit In Emotional Video
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 14 2024
Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Report: Sought-After Serie A Star Dreams Of Chelsea Transfer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 14 2024
Arrow to top