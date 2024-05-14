In 2017-18, the English Premier League introduced the Playmaker of the Season award to recognize the most effective ball player in the division. Since then, the award has gone to the player who has claimed the most assists throughout the league campaign.

Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne has thoroughly dominated the Playmaker of the Season award, winning it three times (2017-18, 2019-20, 2021-22) already. Will there be a change of the guard this season, or will the maestro do it again? Continue reading to take a look at the seven players who have provided the highest number of assists in the Premier League this season.

#7 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United): 10 Assists

Kicking off the list is Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier, claiming 10 assists in 26 Premier League games. It is important to note that the English fullback has not started a game since picking up a calf injury at the start of March. He has missed nine games due to injuries this season.

Trippier made his long-awaited return to action on May 11, as the Magpies played out a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. He came off the bench in the 89th minute to get a feel of competitive soccer after a two-month absence.

#6 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 10 Assists

Three-time Golden Boot and 2021-22 Playmaker Award winner Mohamed Salah has not been at his best this season. He has struggled to impact the game as many expected, often dropping the ball against high-quality opponents. Despite being below par, Salah has emerged as the most effective forward at Liverpool, scoring 18 goals and claiming 10 assists in 31 matches.

The Egypt international still has one year remaining on his Liverpool deal, but according to some reports, he could move on this summer itself. Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are interested in signing him and could entice the Reds with a Premier League record fee.

#5 Cole Palmer (Chelsea): 10 Assists

Chelsea have suffered another disastrous season by their lofty standards. Accumulating 57 points from 36 games, they are sitting in seventh place in the Premier League rankings. Aston Villa, who are in fourth place, have an 11-point lead over them. Coach Mauricio Pochettino has come under scrutiny time and again this season, but it looks like he will survive the summer, primarily thanks to the genius of Cole Palmer.

The England international almost single-handedly pulled Chelsea into the top half of the league table, and could very well push them to a top-six finish. Palmer has bagged 21 goals and 10 assists in 32 Premier League games so far, emerging as one of the leading goal contributors in the English top flight.

#4 Pascal Gross (Brighton & Hove Albion): 10 Assists

Pascal Gross has been Brighton & Hove Albion’s best player in the 2023-24 Premier League season. Almost every encouraging passage of play has flown through him, and he has shown the intelligence to play the all-important final ball. The 32-year-old central midfielder has played 34 Premier League games, chipping in with four goals and 10 assists.

He helped Brighton get on the scoresheet in cup competitions as well. Gross scored once and provided an assist in eight UEFA Europa League matches and claimed two assists in three FA Cup games.

#3 Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United): 10 Assists

Newcastle United ace Anthony Gordon is in third place, having bagged 10 assists in 34 Premier League matches this season. Gordon has been equally effective in front of goal in 2023-24, chipping in with 10 goals so far.

Gordon, who is aiming to represent England in the 2024 European Championship, is enjoying his most prolific Premier League campaign this term. The 23-year-old’s previous best campaign came at Everton in 2021-22, during which he scored four times and claimed a couple of assists.

#2 Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest): 10 Assists

Nottingham Forest have not had a memorable Premier League season. They have mustered only 29 points from 37 matches and are toiling in 17th place in the rankings. They will avoid relegation this season, but some reshuffling is required if they are to sustain in the Premier League. One of the very few players whose future should not be in doubt is Morgan Gibbs-White.

Gibbs-White, who primarily operates as an attacking midfielder, has single-handedly led the creative department, chipping in with 10 assists in 36 games. The 24- year has also been sharp in front of goal, netting five times in the league.

#1 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa): 13 Assists

Aston Villa ace Ollie Watkins has a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League Playmaker Award rankings, having claimed 13 assists in 36 appearances. The forward has also chipped in with 19 goals in the English top flight this season.

Watkins, 28, has been integral to Villa’s UEFA Champions League dream. He has led the team by example, popping up with invaluable goals and assists, especially when the going got rough. The England international’s clutch mentality once again came to the fore on Monday night (May 13), as Villa held Liverpool to a 3-3 draw. He effortlessly went past Trent Alexander-Arnold on the left flank, before setting up Youri Tielemans for Villa’s 12th-minute equalizer.