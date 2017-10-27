Tottenham Hotspur have received an injury boost ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford, with Mousa Dembele talking up his fitness.
The Belgian midfielder is an influential player in the Spurs ranks but has been struggling with a number of ailments this season.
Dembele came off the bench as Tottenham were eliminated from the EFL Cup in midweek, playing the last 20 minutes in the 3-2 defeat to West Ham United at Wembley.
With a top-of-the-table clash against United to play on Saturday, Spurs have received a boost as the Belgian has stated that he is potentially ready to start at Old Trafford.
“I’m feeling good,” the London Evening Standard.
“First it was my ankle and then it was my hip, so I have had a bit of bad luck but I feel good. I started the season well, the injury slowed things down a bit but I will be back.”
Tottenham will be without Harry Kane against United, with the in-form striker pulling up against Liverpool with a slight hamstring strain last weekend.
However, Dembele has spoken highly of Spurs’ strength in depth and believes that Spurs can get a result against Jose Mourinho’s men despite their main centre forward’s absence.
“During the past three years, we have been steadily getting better,” the midfielder continued.
“We have a bigger squad with more competition for places and everyone is playing well, everyone can play.
“Even if we have four or five injuries, the other guys come in and perform, so we can rotate. That is why I think we are better than last year.
“The West Ham game was not good, but generally, we don’t give much away. The recent games have generally been very good. In terms of my own fitness, I am feeling much better.”
Dembele’s ability to control the pace of Tottenham’s possession play and his poise on the ball have become key elements to the North London side.
Despite Kane being ruled out against United, having the former Fulham man return to the starting line-up at Old Trafford would be a big boost for the visiting side.