Money-Spending United Hunting Reform in New Season

The inevitable process of rebuilding the giants of Manchester United at the end of the ‘Ferguson era’ may be nearing completion. While it’s been a few years since football fans have heard the cries from commentators, “Manchester United are champions of England again,” the club may be close to having spectators repeat those very words soon.
It seems as though the philosophy of United manager Jose Mourinho is simple: spend to rebuild. So far, this 21st century method has not quite brought them back to their usual limelight but after winning the Europa League last season, confidence is undoubtedly coming back within the team. In addition, the club has splashed hundreds of millions to bolster their squad.
In the last two summers alone, Manchester United have spent over £250 million on players including Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku, and the free transfer of superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic last season. With all of this money spent and with the new stars from around the globe at Mourinho’s disposal, United should be contending for many big trophies come 2018. Fans already have seen a glimpse at the new-look team as Manchester United beat their City rivals in the United States last Thursday and edged out Real Madrid in a penalty shootout on Sunday.
Manchester United will be back in the iconic Champions League this season and will be looking to advance past the group stages for the first time in four years. In the Premier League, The Red Devils will be seeking to better their best finish of 4th in the last four seasons and get back to their previous form from a decade ago which saw them finish in the top two for eight straight seasons.
As Mourinho has decided to spend big, now it is time, more than ever perhaps, to get the results that the iconic club of Manchester United is known for. After this season, there will likely be no more time and tolerance for Mourinho, and perhaps many other players, at the club. The image of the historic Manchester side is at stake and this season is their chance to reclaim their fame and glory in England.
The 2017/18 season not only serves as a chance for club reform, but also for young players to make a name for themselves on the biggest stage in football. Players such as Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have much to prove; perhaps just as much as the club’s reputation itself. This season, all eyes of football analysts will be on Manchester United to see if they can rewrite the history books.