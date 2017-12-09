Jose Mourinho has already spent £148m on three players this summer, but latest reports from The Sun suggest Manchester United looking to splash out another £80m in the January transfer window, with £60m already earmarked for just one player.
Juventus left-back Alex Sandro is believed to be a top priority in the winter window, with manager Jose Mourinho looking for a permanent option on the left side of his defence.
Ashley Young is currently first-choice, with Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian the next best options. However, Mourinho reportedly wants to move on Shaw and Darmian next month, leaving a void for a long-term replacement to come in, as Young will turn 33 next summer.
And despite Sandro looking set for a switch to Chelsea for so long, it appears Manchester United are now leading the race for his signature. The 26-year-old joined Juventus from FC Porto for £23.4m in 2015, and has gone on to make 91 appearances for the Italian Serie A giants, scoring and creating 22 goals.
However, Sandro is believed to have told Juventus that he wants to leave the club, with United and Chelsea having been closely linked, which could rule out a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose.
United had been tipped for a £50m move for the English left-back for some time, but he’s reportedly lower down on their shortlist now. Mourinho is said to have been given £80m to spend next month, but he plans to put the majority towards getting Sandro to Old Trafford.
With four goals scored and creating in eight Serie A appearances this season, The Brazilian international looks to have the attacking flair the Manchester United manager has craved.
And the Red Devils are now willing to pay more than twice what he was bought for by Juve two years ago, taking their summer spending over £200m.
Stats from Transfermarkt.