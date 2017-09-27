Former Man Utd star says old club should sign ex-Liverpool striker

Gary Neville believes Manchester United should try to sign former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez or Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.
Suarez spent three and a half years at Anfield where he established himself as one of the world’s finest forwards.
He joined Barcelona in 2014 and has starred alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, winning two league titles and a Champions League winners’ medal.
Neville told Stretty News TV that Suarez would be an ideal signing for his former club.
“I’d like to see one more flair player in the team,” he said.
“I’d like to see a winger who can beat a man and get everyone on the edge of their seat.
“Having been in Spain for four months, I love (Antoine) Griezmann.
“I would love to see Griezmann at United. He’s quick, he’s inventive he can beat players he can score goals.
“You would love to see Cristiano (Ronaldo) and Neymar and (Gareth) Bale and people like that, because you know they would light up Old Trafford.
“Suarez, even though he played for Liverpool, is a United player. It’s arrogance to say that but he’s fantastic. He scores goals and he’s aggressive.”
United have signed some impressive forwards over the years, with the likes of Eric Cantona and Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaving a lasting impression at Old Trafford.
While Suarez would be a quality addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad, a possible move for Griezmann makes more sense.
The Atletico Madrid forward is four years younger than Suarez and still has improvement to come. He is extremely quick and is technically gifted enough to play in a number of positions.
Not many players cross the divide between Liverpool and United, although Michael Owen showed it can be done when he joined the Red Devils in 2009.
However, Griezmann would be the perfect foil for Romelu Lukaku and their partnership could rip up Premier League defences.