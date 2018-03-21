Barcelona ‘monitoring’ Manchester United’s ‘unconvincing’ defender Blind

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are ‘monitoring’ Manchester United’s Daley Blind, with a view to strengthening their defensive options this summer.
The 28-year-old, who joined United from Ajax in 2014, has struggled for playing time this season and is out of contract in less than 18 months. With Ashley Young first-choice at left-back while Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly battle it out at centre-back, Blind can’t get a game.
The lack of minutes afforded to the Dutch international suggests United would be open to a sale, as the £75k-per-week left-back and centre-back has managed just three Premier League starts in 2017/18, all coming in August. He’s racked up only four minutes of top flight football since.
Mundo Deportivo believe Barcelona are interested in procuring his signature but also consider the defender ‘unconvincing’ compared to their other targets – Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Joao Miranda (Inter Milan), Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig), Lucas Hernández (Atletico Madrid) and Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Blind wouldn’t break the bank like so many of their other targets, however, so he may appeal to Barcelona. The 28-year-old is a ball-playing defender too, having been educated in Ajax. He also played under Louis van Gaal for club and country so he’d seemingly be at home with the Catalan giants philosophy.