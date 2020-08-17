Wilfried Zaha attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs keen on signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha this summer, a report from Sky Sports claims.

The Ivory Coast international was fancied to pursue a fresh challenge last summer when he was the subject of interest from Arsenal and Everton.





However, both teams were put off by the Eagles’ £80m price tag and Zaha ultimately spent the entire 2019/2020 campaign with the south London side.

The 27-year-old experienced an average season with just four goals and five assists from 38 league outings, but he still appears to be attracting high-profile interest.

According to Sky Sports, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are considering a move for Zaha amid the uncertain futures of Neymar and Jadon Sancho respectively.

AS Monaco have also been linked with the former Manchester United man with new boss Niko Kovac aiming to freshen up the attack this summer.

Zaha still has three years remaining on his contract with the Eagles and they are in a strong position to keep him, should they wish to do so.

However, they could prefer to sanction his sale this time around. Still, they may have to lower their asking price for their graduate by a reasonable margin.

Crystal Palace have made the solitary signing this summer with right-back Nathan Ferguson joining them on a free transfer from West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies will be due a compensation training fee for the 19-year-old and that could be decided by a tribunal after both teams failed to negotiate on the package.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com