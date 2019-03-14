West Ham want to sign Moussa Marega this summer

West Ham are interested in signing the Porto striker Moussa Marega.
The physically imposing forward has attracted a lot of interest in the recent months and Leicester City are thought to be keen on the player as well.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham can pull this off now.
Porto will look to demand a premium for their star player. Having said that, the London club certainly have the resources to land a player like him.
As per Correio da Manhã (translated by SportWitness), the player is valued at around €40 million.
West Ham could certainly use a reliable goalscorer who can also play as a target man. Andy Carroll has failed to deliver because of his persistent injuries and Pellegrini should just look to replace him now.
Marega would be a terrific signing for the Hammers. He has the technical and the physical ability to succeed in English football.
His hold up play will help bring the best out of Lanzini, Nasri and Anderson. Also, he is a reliable goal threat and an upgrade on the likes of Carroll and Hernandez.
Marega has 17 goals and 10 assists for Porto this season.