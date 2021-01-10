West Ham offered the chance to sign Patson Daka

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the RB Salzburg forward Patson Daka.

The 22-year-old has been in sublime form this season and he has managed to score 15 goals in all competitions so far. The Zambian has five assists to his name as well.





The youngster has not only impressed in the Austrian League, but his performances have also caught the attention in the Champions League.

West Ham recently sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax for a fee of around £20 million and they could certainly use a quality young replacement like Daka. They have drawn five league games so far and a proper goalscorer could help turn those draws into wins.

The Hammers are currently 10th in the Premier League table and they need to bring in reinforcements in order to continue their impressive form during the second half of the season and stay in the top half.

According to Daily Mirror, the 22-year-old is a target for David Moyes and his agent, Freddie Kanoute wants to take the player to the Premier League.

Kanoute is a former West Ham player and therefore it could make the negotiations easier for both parties.

The RB Salzburg striker has shown in the Champions League that he is ready for a step up and a move to the Premier League could be ideal for him at this stage of his career.

The player is thought to be valued at £25 million and West Ham should have the means to pull off the signing after Haller’s sale.

The Zambian has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in English football and David Moyes could help him fulfil his potential at the London club.

Daka can play as a wide forward as well and he seems like a good fit alongside Michail Antonio on paper.