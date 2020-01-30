West Ham linked with a move for Olivier Ntcham

West Ham are interested in signing the Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham.
According to Foot Mercato, the Hammers are in advanced talks to sign the player this month.
The Scottish giants are in the middle of a title race and it would be very surprising to see them sanction a sale.
Ntcham is a key player for Neil Lennon and the Hoops will want to hold onto him.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can convince the Scottish outfit to sell. They have the resources to tempt the player and Celtic.
Ntcham could be tempted by the prospect of Premier League football. If he decides to force the move, Celtic might have to cash in as they did with the likes of Dembele in the past.
David Moyes could use a central midfielder like Ntcham right now and the Celtic star should prove to be a good addition.
The 23-year-old midfielder has scored four goals this season and he will add drive and presence to West Ham’s midfield. Furthermore, he has the skill-set to complement a defensive-minded midfielder like Declan Rice.
If he manages to adapt to the Premier League, he could be the long term replacement for Mark Noble as well.