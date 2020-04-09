Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Felipe Anderson exit rumours

9 April, 2020 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham
Felipe Anderson

Felipe Anderson joined West Ham on a big-money transfer move from Lazio but he hasn’t been able to make a stellar impact at the London club.

According to reports from CdS, Serie A giants Napoli are interested in signing Anderson from West Ham in the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian winger, who joined the Hammers for a fee in the region of £33 million in 2018, has had a disappointing campaign this season. He has scored just once for the Irons all season and has been very inconsistent with his performance.

West Ham are 16th in the Premier League table and are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship. In such a scenario they would be looking to sell some of their prized assets. Also, Anderson may not want to stay at the club and play in the lower division.

However, even if the Hammers manage to avoid the drop, David Moyes would still be tempted to offload Anderson based on his performance this season.

Many West Ham fans feel that Anderson hasn’t done enough at the club, and so selling him won’t be a bad option. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Anderson has a contract at the club till 2022 and therefore it would be a hasty decision to sell him after just one poor season unless a huge offer comes in for him.

