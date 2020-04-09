West Ham fans react to Felipe Anderson exit rumours

Felipe Anderson joined West Ham on a big-money transfer move from Lazio but he hasn’t been able to make a stellar impact at the London club.
According to reports from CdS, Serie A giants Napoli are interested in signing Anderson from West Ham in the summer transfer window.
The Brazilian winger, who joined the Hammers for a fee in the region of £33 million in 2018, has had a disappointing campaign this season. He has scored just once for the Irons all season and has been very inconsistent with his performance.
West Ham are 16th in the Premier League table and are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship. In such a scenario they would be looking to sell some of their prized assets. Also, Anderson may not want to stay at the club and play in the lower division.
However, even if the Hammers manage to avoid the drop, David Moyes would still be tempted to offload Anderson based on his performance this season.
Many West Ham fans feel that Anderson hasn’t done enough at the club, and so selling him won’t be a bad option. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Selling anderson is the biggest mistake we would make , Lanzini, wilshere and Yarmo out , and replace Anderson wil be much better in a properly scriptured team where he can just play like he wants too
— Martyn Hobbs (@MartynHobbs12) April 8, 2020
No, Anderson should stay unless a big bid comes in (£30+m), he’s been a scapegoat this season & he like Haller needs better support & use in a system!
I’d move Lanzini & Yarm before I even think about selling him…
— Steven McCarthy (@StevenMcCarthy9) April 8, 2020
Id be very tempted to give Moyes his P45. He literally hasn’t done the job he was hired to do. He has come in and still hasn’t been able to win over the fans.
— Jace De Souza (@desouza1994) April 8, 2020
Lanzini and Yarmolenko should be the major movers. I'd throw in Masuaku. Getting Sanchez, Wilshere, Reid and Zaba off the books would also free up a lot of wages.
— Riley Cullum (@aceofspies64) April 8, 2020
good decision, out of the 2 id keep Yarmo but not at the expense of Antonio or Bowen keeping there place in the team his injuries have hampered what could have been an excellent time in the claret n blue ⚒
— West Ham Wayne ⚒ (@WayneMo32646824) April 8, 2020
Not a problem if we get decent money for the 2, and then sign Eze and Benrahma to replace them both
— Oliver Bruton ⚒ (@olliebruton) April 8, 2020
Bye bye Anderson and good riddance
— CraftyCockney (@CraftyCockney3) April 8, 2020
They can all go… useless the lot of them
— Craig Downs. (@CDownsOfficial) April 8, 2020
Anderson has a contract at the club till 2022 and therefore it would be a hasty decision to sell him after just one poor season unless a huge offer comes in for him.