West Ham eyeing up a move for Gaetan Laborde

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde.

According to the Telegraph, the 26-year-old striker is on David Moyes’ radar after impressing with the French outfit





The Hammers are thought to be considering a £16 million deal to sign the striker and Montpellier are expected to listen to offers for Laborde.

Apparently, the Premier League club see him as someone who could adapt to English football easily.

SL View: Perfect Haller alternative

It remains to be seen whether West Ham follow up on their interest with a concrete bid for the striker in the coming days.

The 26-year-old Frenchman has six goals and six assists to his name in Ligue one so far this season.

Laborde can operate in a number of attacking positions and his versatility will be an added bonus for the Hammers.

He can play in the wide areas and centrally as an attacking midfielder. Laborde is excellent in the air and Moyes’s direct style of football should suit him.

The London club recently sanctioned Sebastien Haller’s move to Ajax for £20 million because he struggled to adapt to Moyes’ style of play.

The Hammers need to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. Currently, Moyes has just one attacking option up front and he cannot afford to go into the second half of the season with Michail Antonio as his only goal scorer.

The Hammers have been linked with the likes of Marko Arnautovic and Boulaye Dia as well.