West Brom 2020/21 Home, Away and Third Kits

Puma have designed this season’s West Brom kit with inspiration from the 1992-93 season with the Baggies prepared to take on the Premier League having secured promotion in the summer.

They have followed a similar template for all three kits with different colour schemes and the kits have a distinct and unique feel about them.





West Brom 20/21 Home Kit

The West Brom home shirt for the 20-21 season features a barcode stripe design in blue and white and is inspired from the kits of the 1992-93 season.

The home kit is completed with white shorts and blue socks.

West Brom 20/21 Away Kit

The West Brom away kit follows the same barcode stripes design with green and yellow colours on the front.

The away kit is complete with green shorts and yellow socks.

West Brom 20/21 Third Kit

All three kits for the 20-21 season are inspired from West Brom’s promotion-winning campaign of 1992-93 and the third kit has the barcode stripes design as well.

The third kit is predominantly red in colour with yellow stripes and it is completed with red shorts and yellow socks.

How do you feel about this season’s West Bromwich Albion kits? Let us know on Twitter.

And remember to check out the rest of our 2020 Premier League kits.