Underrated Xl : The Best & Most Underrated Players Across Europe

It’s easy to focus on the big names in football, but for every Lionel Messi there has been a Sergio Busquets, for every Cristiano Ronaldo there was a Pepe or a Nemanja Vidic, and for every Lewandowski there is…. well, we’ll get to him in a bit.

While superstar footballers get all the attention, there are many excellent, top-level footballers that don’t get the spotlight they deserve. It’s strange to call someone earning a footballer’s salary as under-rated, but this is football and everything is relative.





In this series, authored by Zak Armitage and illustrated by Matt Dyson, Sportslens looks at the most underrated XI footballers playing across Europe at the moment. We look at why each selection is under-appreciated, and what each player must do to move away from the particular name tag that they are currently being branded with.

Our Underrated XI (4-3-3):

GK – Mike Maignan (Lille)

RB – Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich)

CB – Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

CB – Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

LB – Jerome Roussillon (Wolfsburg)

DM – Tomas Soucek (Aston Villa)

CM – Benjamin Andre (Lille)

CM – Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

ST – Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)

ST – Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

ST – Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

We hope you as the reader enjoy this series as much as we’ve enjoyed producing it, and can learn more about the world’s most underrated football players with us.