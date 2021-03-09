The underrated Arsenal striker who must receive an international call-up

Perhaps the most high profile inclusion in the Underrated Xl, I feel Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette is still criminally underrated.

Since arriving in the Premier League, Lacazette has reached double figures in the goal-scoring charts every time and is currently on course for his best campaign yet.





An excellent team player, Lacazette boasts excellent hold-up play and had formed an excellent partnership with his strike partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

While his partner gets the credit he deserves for his performances since his arrival in England, I don’t think Lacazette does and in spite of his high profile, I feel he’s significantly underrated.

Internationally, Lacazette may feel unfortunate to have only made 16 caps for France, but that’s no disservice to him and more of a case of the strength-in-depth in the national team.

A key figure in the Arsenal ranks and a fan favourite, Lacazette is one of the best strikers in the Premier League but isn’t held in the same regard as the likes of Harry Kane, Sergio Agüero or indeed his teammate Aubameyang.

If the French striker can end the season strongly with the Gunners he could get a call-up to the France squad for the Euros, which would give him a much-needed opportunity to play on one of football’s biggest stages for the first time in a while as he looks to restore his reputation and remind the world of his undoubted qualities.

Arsenal have a mountain to climb if they’re to finish in the top six of the Premier League come the end of the season, and they’ll need Alexandre Lacazette firing on all cylinders to give them a chance over the last 10 games of the season.

This article is part of our Underrated XI series, written by Zak Armitage and illustrated by Matt Dyson.