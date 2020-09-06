Troy Deeney comments on the goal return of West Ham’s Sebastien Haller and Newcastle United’s Joelinton

Watford captain Troy Deeney has claimed that he still has what it takes to be a success in the Premier League after his side got relegated at the end of 2019-20, and he believes his better goal return when compared to West Ham United’s Sebastien Haller and Newcastle United’s Joelinton speaks volumes.

The 32-year-old scored 10 goals and assisted two others in 27 league games last term, but that wasn’t enough to keep Watford up.





West Ham and Newcastle held on to their top-flight status at the end of the campaign, but their expensive strikers didn’t particularly do much to help their cause.

Haller joined the Hammers for a club-record £45 million, while the Magpies parted with a club-record £40 million for Joelinton.

The Brazilian scored just twice in 38 league games while his French counterpart bagged seven in 32.

Both will look to impress in their second season in the Premier League, but Deeney isn’t convinced that they are better than him despite their price tags.

“I definitely still see myself as a Premier League striker. I scored double figures last season on one leg. Now I’m over my knee troubles. I’m back on two legs,” the Watford star told The Sun.

“I got ten in the league from 27 games, which was not a bad return. I know it includes penalties but Bruno Fernandes scores penalties as well at Man United. I’m not comparing myself to Fernandes but I’ve scored the opportunities presented to me.

“How many did Sebastien Haller get last year for West Ham? Six or seven. Or Joelinton for Newcastle? Two. Put it into context: these are £40million players and I only cost £300,000. My time’s not up.”

Newcastle and West Ham are both looking to add another striker to their ranks this summer, and that hasn’t come as a surprise.

Both have been linked with Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson, and Haller and Joelinton need to justify their fees in 2020-21 in order to prove their worth to all and sundry, including a skeptical Deeney.