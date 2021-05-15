Tottenham will have to pay just £20m for Joachim Andersen

Tottenham Hotspurs are keen on signing the Fulham defender Joachim Andersen this summer and the Denmark international will be available on a bargain.

According to Sky Sports, Lyon are demanding around £20 million for the 24-year-old centre back.





The Danish defender has been on loan at Fulham this season and he has been quite impressive for the London side.

He could be the ideal replacement for Davinson Sanchez if the Colombian leaves Tottenham in the summer.

Sanchez has been heavily linked with a move away from the London club at the end of this season and experienced defenders like Toby Alderwireld will have to be replaced soon as well.

It is important for Spurs to invest in quality defenders during the summer transfer window and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off the signing of Andersen in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old is well settled in the Premier League and he could walk into Tottenham’s starting line-up straight away.

The reported £20 million fee could prove to be a major bargain if Andersen continues to perform the way he did this season.

The Danish international is still quite young for a centre back and he is likely to improve with experience as well.

Signing him up this summer should be a no brainer for Daniel Levy.

That said, Spurs are yet to appoint a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho and it remains to be seen whether they can finalise a managerial appointment before the transfer window opens.

