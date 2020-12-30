Tottenham January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

Tottenham’s title challenge seems to be fading away after an impressive start to the Premier League season.

They are seventh in the Premier League table, but 14th in the form table. Spurs have dropped 12 points in their last six league games and they will have to improve immensely in order to get back into the title race.





The January transfer window will be a good opportunity for Jose Mourinho to strengthen his side and give it his best shot during the second half of the season.

Key areas that need strengthening

Tottenham had an impressive summer window and they are well stocked in most areas of the pitch.

However, the London club could use more depth in the midfield at signing a quality box to box midfielder would be a good move for them.

Jose Mourinho needs someone who can add more goals to the side and they have been linked with the RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

Dele Alli could have added goals to the Tottenham midfield but the England international has failed to earn the trust of the manager and he is no longer a key starter for the club.

Potential departures

Tottenham midfielders Dele Alli and Harry Winks have been linked with a move away from the club during the January transfer window and it will be interesting to see if the London club decide to loan them out so that they can get regular game time during the second half of the season.

Both players have fallen down the pecking order since Jose Mourinho’s arrival and they need to play more often in order to earn their place in the England squad for the Euros next summer.

