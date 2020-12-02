Tottenham team news update: Five players miss out vs LASK

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed in the press conference today that the likes of Harry Kane and Sergio Reguilon will miss the Europa League clash against LASK tomorrow.

Spurs are second in Group J, tied on the same points with Royal Antwerp, and a victory tomorrow away in Austria would guarantee them a place in the knock-out stages.





Ahead of the match, Mourinho has confirmed that Spurs will be without at least five key players for this game. The likes of Erik Lamela, Reguilon, Kane and Vinicius are missing for this game, while centre-back Toby Alderweireld is unavailable.

Mourinho said, as quoted by Football London:

“All injured. Lamela is an injury that comes already three weeks, a month – something like that, and I don’t believe he has a chance for the weekend. Harry, Vinicius and Sergio there is a chance for them to be [back] for the weekend.”

The Portuguese boss has delivered an update on Alderweireld:

“Yeah he has a chance [for the weekend]. Not for tomorrow. Joe played against Chelsea and it wasn’t an easy first match to play. Davinson will play tomorrow. We have our options if he cannot play and we will not cry if he can’t like against Chelsea.”

Lamela missed the last five games for Spurs with a calf injury, and he probably won’t be rushed. However, it’s the injury to Kane that has come as a surprise to many. The England striker has been in superb form this season (8 goals and 10 assists in all competitions) and it will be a massive blow for the club if he misses out on Sunday’s north London derby against Arsenal.

It remains to be seen how Spurs line-up for this game especially with back-up striker Vinicius also out with an injury. It is highly likely that either of Gareth Bale or Son Heung-Min could play up front.

Meanwhile, Alderweireld has returned to training and the Belgian is likely to return to the starting line-up against the Gunners. With so many players injured, it presents a good opportunity for Dele Alli to make a strong impact on Thursday night and get back into the good books of his manager.

