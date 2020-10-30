Harry Kane’s changed role in Tottenham’s front line

After 56 games and a total of 14 goals out on loan for the likes of Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City, Harry Kane has become one of the most lethal and deadly finishers in Premier League history.

Since then Kane has gone onto score 148 goals in 213 Premier League games for Tottenham Hotspur which is a remarkable record especially for someone who many had already written off as another English striker who would fade away into football obscurity.





However, since the arrival of Jose Mourinho at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium Harry Kane’s role in the Spurs side has changed drastically and is proving to be a masterstroke by the Portuguese manager.

More noticeable since the return of the Premier League since the national lockdown Kane is playing much deeper almost as a number 10 which previously would have been unthinkable for the goal machine.

So far after 6 games played as of writing Kane has amassed 5 goals and 8 assists in the 2020/2021 Premier League season which immediately portrays a more creative side that Jose Mourinho has brought out in the England forward. Kane has always been a talented footballer but was always renowned for his finishing ability, now we are seeing the passing and intelligent footballing mind at work.

As previously stated, Kane has drifted into more of a number 10 role with usually Son Heung Min and Lucas Moura pushing further forward acting as inside forwards or occasionally strikers. Although with Gareth Bale returning to the club in the summer and Steven Bergwijn and Erik Lamela pushing for starting places rotation will be key for the London outfit.

Rest assured there will always be one constant in the Spurs attacking front line and for sure that will be Harry Kane, whether deployed as a typical number 9 or as a deep-lying playmaker sitting in the number 10 position.

Another area of the game where Kane has noticeably changed is in his defensive know-how.

For example, the game at Turf Moor on Monday night when the tie was still 0-0, Kane managed to use his defensive nous and clear the ball off the line after James Tarkowski headed it towards goal from a corner. Shortly after from a Spurs corner Kane became provider yet again for the man, he seems to have a telepathic partnership with Son Heung Min.

The ball was crossed in and what seemed to be something worked on at the training ground, Kane peeled away from his marker to flick the ball onto Son who had a simple goal presented to him on a plate, although he did have to react quickly to the clever thinking of Kane.

He may not score as many goals this season as we are used to, but Kane’s all-round football game seems to have changed considerably and perhaps for the better, not only for himself, but the whole team.