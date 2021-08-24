Tottenham set to change their offer for Adama Traore

Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be keen on signing the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore this summer and Daily Express believe that the transfer is only a ‘matter of time’ now.

Apparently, Spurs offered to sign the player on a loan deal with an option to buy but the Molineux outfit are not keen on accepting such an offer.

Express believe that Spurs are now set to change the option to buy to an obligation and that could be enough to convince Wolves.

The 25-year-old Spanish winger has worked with Nuno Espirito Santo during their time together at Molineux and the newly appointed Tottenham manager is keen on a reunion.

Meanwhile, Wolves have already identified a potential replacement for Traore. Apparently, Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes is a target for them.

Traore would undoubtedly be an exciting signing for Tottenham if he can iron out his inconsistency issues.

In order to play for the top clubs, Traore will have to add more end product and consistency to his game. A move to Spurs might help unlock his potential. He could learn a lot while playing alongside top-class players like Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane.

The 25-year-old can be unplayable on his day and he could certainly add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack with his explosive pace and flair.

Read: Spurs eyeing up a move for midfield powerhouse.