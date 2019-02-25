Tottenham ready to return for Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham are looking to sign the Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon this summer.
According to Graeme Bailey from Teamtalk, Mauricio Pochettino is set to launch a summer bid for the highly talented youngster.
Fulham have had a terrible season so far and they could go down eventually. If it happens, Sessegnon is likely to demand a move. He is too good for the Championship and there will be plenty of Premier League clubs queueing up for his services.
Pochettino’s side could use left sided winger and Sessegnon would be ideal. His explosive pace and flair will add a new dimension to Spurs’ attack.
The Fulham ace is a tremendous talent and he could develop into a Premier League star under the tutelage of Pochettino.
The Spurs boss has worked wonders with the likes of Foyth, Alli and Winks so far.
Sessegnon can operate as a wing back as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for the Londoners.
It will be interesting to see if Fulham agree to a sale, especially to their London rivals. They will not want to lose their prized asset, but if the player forces a move and a reasonable offer comes in, they will have no choice but to give in.
As for now, Sessegnon will be hoping to guide his side to Premier League safety.