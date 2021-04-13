Tottenham looking to offload five players

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to offload five players in the summer transfer window.

Spurs announced losses of £63.9m in November. The club have been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic and have to cautious in their transfer approach.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs need to offload players to free up wages and raise funds for potential new arrivals.

One player set to leave the club is Danny Rose. The Tottenham left-back is certain to finally end his 14-year spell in north London, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The report claims that the futures of Serge Aurier, Hugo Lloris, Erik Lamela and Juan Foyth are also in doubt.

SL View

Lloris could leave the club this summer, with a potential reunion with Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain on the cards.

Aurier has featured prominently under Jose Mourinho this season, but the Spurs boss is unconvinced with his consistency. Spurs are looking to sign a new right-back, and the Ivorian defender could be sold.

Lamela has been an important player for Spurs since joining the club in 2013, but he has mostly been used as an impact substitute. The 29-year-old can come up with moments of brilliance, but Mourinho probably wants more.

Foyth is not in Mourinho’s first-team plans, and his departure won’t be a big loss for the club. He is on loan at Villarreal and hasn’t really done enough to suggest that he could be a long-term asset for the club.

In other news, Spurs have identified Nick Pope as their first-choice target to replace Hugo Lloris.