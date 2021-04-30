Tottenham looking to offer Brendan Rodgers a bumper contract

Tottenham Hotspur are determined to lure Brendan Rodgers away from Leicester City this summer.

According to Football Insider, the London club are prepared to offer him a bumper contract which would triple his wages.





The Leicester manager has done an excellent job at the King Power stadium and it is no surprise that Spurs are looking to appoint him as a replacement for Jose Mourinho.

Rodgers is close to guiding the Foxes to Champions League football but he has recently claimed that he will not be taking over at Spurs anytime soon.

However, the Londoners are not prepared to abandon their pursuit just yet and it will be interesting to see if they can convince the former Liverpool manager to change his mind.

Rodgers has done well to implement a free-flowing attacking style of football at Leicester and he is excellent with his nurturing of young talents.

Someone like him could be an ideal fit for Tottenham who have a talented young squad at their disposal.

Rodgers has helped develop several young players Like Raheem Sterling, Harvey Barnes, Moussa Dembele, Odsonne Edouard and Kelechi Iheanacho during his time at Swansea City, Liverpool, Leicester City and Celtic. He could help unlock the potential of the talented young players at the London club next season.

Meanwhile, we covered reports earlier that the Londoners are ready to end their pursuit of Rodgers as it could be an expensive appointment for them.

Apparently, Leicester want compensation of around £20m and the manager would command wages of around £12.5m-per-year. The total cost could rise to £70m.

There are certainly a lot of conflicting reports in the media as far as the Spurs managerial hunt is considered and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

