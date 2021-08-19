Tottenham linked with a move for Samuel Umtiti

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

The Premier League side are looking to improve their defensive options before the transfer window closes and the 27-year-old French international has popped up on Fabio Paratici’s radar.

According to reports via Football London, Barcelona are determined to get the Frenchman off their books and they are prepared the terminate his contract if he does not move to another team before the end of the transfer window.

The 27-year-old arrived at the Spanish club with massive expectations but he has struggled to perform at a high level consistently. He is no longer a key member of the first team and the defender will need to move on if he wants to play regular first-team football.

Umtiti has not been at his best for quite some time and it is hardly surprising that Barcelona want to get rid of him. He has not been the same player since his injury and his signing could be a bit of a gamble for Spurs as well.

Initially, it was reported that the player is keen on joining a club with Champions League football. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can convince him to move to the Premier League despite the fact that they cannot offer him Champions League football.

The Londoners have already signed Cristian Romero from Atalanta and they have been linked with the likes of Pau Torres, Nikola Milenkovic and Takehiro Tomiyasu as well.

Here is how some of the Spurs fans have reacted to the Umtiti links.

