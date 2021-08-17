Tottenham keen on Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with quite a few defenders in recent months and the latest name linked with the move to the London club is that of Kurt Zouma.

The 26-year-old Chelsea defender is expected to leave Stamford Bridge in search of regular first-team football and Spurs are keen on signing him according to Sky Sports.

The report further states that the French defender could cost around £25 million this summer.

Zouma needs to leave Stamford Bridge in order to play regular first-team football and fulfil his potential. He could prove to be a useful addition to Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad.

The player is a target for West Ham United as well but the Hammers might not be able to meet Chelsea’s valuation of him.

Tottenham have already signed Cristian Romero to improve their defensive options this summer but they could definitely use another quality centre back.

The Premier League side have been linked with the likes of Nikola Milenkovic and Takehiro Tomiyasu in recent weeks.

Zouma would probably be a safe bet for them given the fact that the 26-year-old is well settled in the Premier League.

The Chelsea defender knows the league well and he could make an immediate impact if he joins Tottenham this summer.

Davinson Sanchez has been linked with a move away from the London club in recent months and the French defender could prove to be a quality alternative.

