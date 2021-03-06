Tottenham linked with a move for Leon Bailey

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

According to journalist Jonathan Shrager, the 23-year-old’s agent Aidy Ward held talks with Tottenham, Manchester United and AC Milan in January.





Talks took place in January between Leon Bailey’s representatives and numerous clubs, including #MUFC, Spurs and AC Milan. But it is important to note that Leon is fully focussed on his current club and giving his all for his Leverkusen teammates — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) March 5, 2021

It will be interesting to see if the London club decides to follow up on their interest with a concrete offer this summer.

SL View: Ideal alternative when Bale returns to Real Madrid?

There is no doubt that Jose Mourinho could use more depth in wide areas, and Bailey is highly-rated across Europe.

The Jamaican can play in multiple positions, and his versatility would be a bonus for the Premier League side. Bailey can operate on either flank or as a wing-back.

The 23-year-old has 12 goals and nine assists to his name so far this season, and he has the potential to develop into one of the most exciting attacking players in Europe.

Gareth Bale is expected to return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell, and Spurs will need to bring in a quality right-sided winger.

Bailey could prove to be the ideal alternative, although Tottenham may find it difficult to fend off competition from the likes of Manchester United in the summer.

The Old Trafford outfit have more financial clout than Spurs, and if they to fail to qualify for the Champions League, it could be tough for them to lure talented young players like Bailey.

The 23-year-old has made a name for himself in Germany, and a move to the Premier League would be the ideal step up in his career right now.

The challenge of English football and the opportunity to play alongside top-class attackers like Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min could help the Jamaican develop as a player and fulfil his potential.

