Tottenham and Leicester keeping tabs on Roger Ibanez

Roma defender Roger Ibanez has been linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City recently.

The 22-year-old centre back signed a new long term contract with the Italian outfit recently and he has a release clause of €80 million (£69m) in his new deal.





According to Calciomercato, the release clause will be valid until mid or late July and the defender’s suitors will not be able to trigger it in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

There is no doubt that the Brazilian is a talented defender but he has done nothing to justify the €80 million price tag so far and it would be highly surprising if his suitors decided to splash that kind of money on him this summer.

Spurs and Leicester are in need of defensive reinforcements but the Roma star will probably be too expensive for them.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been linked with several centre backs since the start of the season and the Portuguese manager will have to bring in a quality defender at the end of this season.

Toby Alderwireld is in his twilight years and the likes of Davinson Sanchez have failed to impress consistently.

The London club have been linked with another Serie A defender in recent months. Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar was reportedly on their radar last summer.

A lot could depend on where Tottenham finish in the Premier League this season. If they fail to qualify for the Champions League, The London club might struggle to attract quality young players like Ibanez this summer.

