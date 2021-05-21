Tottenham interested in signing Ugurcan Cakir

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with quite a few goalkeepers in recent months and the latest name linked with the move to the London club is that of the Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

The Trabzonspor keeper is valued at around €20 million and Spurs are thought to be keen on him.





According to NTV Spor, Inter Milan and Lille are interested in the player as well.

SL View: Replacement for Lloris?

Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris has been linked with a move away from the club and Cakir could be his long term replacement.

The 25-year-old is undoubtedly the best goalkeeper in Turkey and Trabzonspor will hold out for their asking price for him. It remains to be seen whether the Londoners are willing to pay up for the highly-rated shot-stopper this summer.

The report further states that the Turkish club will consider offers for the goalkeeper after the European Championships, which means they are probably hoping that his performances during this summer’s Euros will help drive his price up.

A move to the Premier League would be a major step up in the Turkish international’s career and he is likely to be tempted if Tottenham come calling with a concrete offer.

Inter Milan and Lille would be quality moves for the goalkeeper as well. Both teams would be able to offer him Champions League football next season and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

