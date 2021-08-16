Tottenham initiate contacts to sign Nahitan Nandez

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez this summer.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, the 25 year old Uruguayan international is in the crosshairs of the London club and Fabio Paratici wants to bring him to the Premier League.

The report adds that there has been an enquiry from the Premier League club and initial contacts have been established between the two clubs.

Spurs are thought to be ready to make a serious move for the midfielder.

Nandez was outstanding for Cagliari last season and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for the Premier League side.

Tottenham could definitely use more depth in the central midfield and Nandez could be a utility man for them.

The Uruguayan central midfielder is a hard-working player who will contribute to the offensive side of the game as well as help out the team defensively.

Furthermore, he can operate in multiple roles across the midfield and his versatility will be an added bonus for Nuno Espirito Santo.

That said, Tottenham are not the only Premier League club looking to sign the player and there were reports on Saturday that Leeds are ready to make a strong move to sign the midfielder.

Apparently, the Whites have resumed contact with Cagliari regarding a summer move and they have initiated contacts with the entourage of the midfielder as well.

Both clubs would represent an exciting move for the Uruguayan international and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

