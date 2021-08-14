Tottenham negotiating the transfer of Lautaro Martinez

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer.

Recently we covered reports that the Londoners have agreed on a fee with the Italian club for the Argentine international. However, it seems that the Italians have changed their stance after the departure of Romelu Lukaku.

The Italian champions have recently sold Lukaku to Chelsea and they are now hoping to hold on to the 23-year-old.

Martinez had an excellent season with the Italian champions and he managed to score 19 goals and pick up 11 assists across all competitions.

There is no doubt that the Argentine international would be a quality long term investment for Tottenham. Despite Inter’s reluctance to sell the player, the Premier League side are not prepared to give up on him just yet.

According to the latest reports from The Times, negotiations to sign the player for a fee of around £60 million are progressing.

It remains to be seen whether the Londoners can convince Inter to cash in on the player before the transfer window closes.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester City and the Londoners will have to bring in a top-class replacement if the England international decides to move on.

Martinez has the potential to develop into a world-class player in the future and he could be able to replace the England international in the long run.

