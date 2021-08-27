Tottenham in advanced negotiations to sign Ilaix Moriba

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba this summer.

According to Calciomercato’s Daniele Longo, the Premier League club are currently in advanced negotiations with Barcelona for the youngster.

Confermato, trattativa in fase avanzata tra #Tottenham e #Barcellona per Ilaix #Moriba: intermediari al lavoro per sistemare diversi dettagli ma c’è fiducia di arrivare al 🏁 https://t.co/1r73SKwpX3 — Daniele Longo (@86_longo) August 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Mario Conterio from TuttoMercatoWeb claims that Moriba is unlikely to renew his contract with the Spanish club, and Tottenham are the most likely destination for him.

📢 ⚪ Ilaix Moriba può lasciare subito il #FCBarcelona. Trattativa in corso col #Tottenham, il crack dei blaugrana è lontano dal rinnovo e gli Spurs sono la destinazione più probabile. @TuttoMercatoWeb — Marco Conterio (@marcoconterio) August 26, 2021

The 18-year-old central midfielder is highly rated, and his departure will come as a major blow for Barcelona.

Moriba has the potential to develop into a top-class midfielder in future and could prove to be a quality long term investment for the London club.

Spurs need to add more quality and depth to their midfield and Moriba could be a useful option for them.

Despite being 18-years-old, he is good enough to make an impact in Tottenham’s first team and would add creativity and goals to the side.

Moriba picked up one goal and three assists in 14 La Liga appearances last season.

The teenager is in the final year of his contract, and Barcelona are powerless to stop him from leaving this summer.

They simply cannot afford to lose a prodigious young talent on a free transfer next year, and it makes sense to cash in on him.

