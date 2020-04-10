Tottenham Hotspur more likely to sign Chelsea attacker: report

Tottenham Hotspur have received a boost in signing Chelsea winger Willian with Barcelona unlikely to make a contract offer to the Brazil international.
The 31-year-old’s contract with Chelsea expires at the end of June and he has recently revealed that the Blues have refused to meet his demands for a three-year extension.
Still, the forward is keen on finishing the current campaign with the west London side and he has also stated that he would be willing to sign a short-term deal for a couple of months.
According to Sport, agent Kia Joorabchian has recently offered Willian’s services to the Blaugrana but the Spanish club are understood to hold no interest in signing him.
Over the past few years, the Catalan giants have failed to lure the attacker from Stamford Bridge and it is now suggested that they would prefer to sign ‘someone younger’ during the summer.
The same report adds that Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain are now ‘more likely’ to sign the winger, who has made 329 appearances during his six-and-a-half seasons at Chelsea.
Willian holds a close relationship with Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, who was the Blues head coach for the second time between 2013 and 2015, and he has publicly stated that he would like to work again with the Portuguese.
Elsewhere, the Brazilian is said to prefer to remain in England and that should only enhance Spurs’ prospects of signing him ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, who have emerged as potential contenders.
Willian is comfortable playing on either wing or in the attacking midfield role and he should prove a quality addition to the Spurs’ ranks on a free transfer with his vast Premier League experience.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com