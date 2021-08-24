Tottenham Hotspur interested in PSV’s Noni Madueke

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing PSV Eindhoven forward Noni Madueke.

According to Fabrizio Romano the club are keen on the player, but he is not considered a priority.

Adama Traoré is one of the main names on Tottenham list as potential new winger since weeks, confirmed. Direct talks ongoing with all parties involved – Spurs now preparing bid. ⚪️ #THFC Three names on the list. Adama, now priority. Madueke appreciated but PSV want to keep him. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2021

The first name on Nuno Espirito Santo’s wishlist is Adama Traore.

Madueke left Spurs’ academy at the age of 16 to join PSV’s youth team in 2018.

SL View

The 19-year-old is a versatile player and can play across the front line.

He started as an attacking midfielder before being deployed mainly on the right flank.

Endowed with a wonderful left foot, he thrives in one-on-one situations.

Madueke’s trickery, pace, ball control and physical strength work in tandem to complement his attacking prowess.

In positions where he gets the ball facing his back to goal, he is confident in his ability to beat defenders.

In eight games this season, Madueke has scored six goals and registered one assist.

One significant weakness in his game is his tendency to avoid using his weaker foot. This sometimes makes him predictable and easy to read.

However, his physical and technical abilities, coupled with his young age, make him one of Europe’s finest talents.

If Spurs are looking to remodel their side, they must look no further than the Englishman.

Like Jadon Sancho, Madueke will be eager to return to England and showcase his abilities at the highest level.

