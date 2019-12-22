Tottenham Hotspur fans react to latest Victor Wanyama transfer rumour

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could be looking to offload a few players in the January transfer window. And one of them could be Victor Wanyama.
According to reports from The Telegraph, former Tottenham hero Jurgen Klinsmann is considering signing Wanyama from his old club.
Klinsmann, who played for Spurs in two spells during his playing days, is the manager of German club Hertha Berlin. The legendary German striker is keen to bolster his squad in January, and has earmarked Wanyama as a potential option.
The 28-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the club, and despite the arrival of Jose Mourinho, the Kenya international is not getting regular games.
Wanyama has made just four appearances for Spurs this season. His substitute appearance against Bayern Munich was his first outing since late September.
Many Spurs fans feel that Wanyama should be sold by the club, and have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to the report.
