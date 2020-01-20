Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jarrod Bowen transfer link

20 January, 2020 English Premier League, Hull City, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking their club with a potential move for Jarrod Bowen in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been enjoying a phenomenal campaign in the Championship for Hull City once again. Last season, he scored 22 goals in the league, and this season he has managed 16 goals already.

A host of Premier League clubs including Tottenham, Arsenal, Newcastle and Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the £20m-rated forward (h/t The Mirror (transfer live blog; 02:55)). 

Championship rivals Leeds United are also keen but they want him on loan instead.

Here are some of the selected tweets from Spurs fans on Twitter:

Spurs are in desperate need to sign a striker this month following the injury to Harry Kane. The England striker has undergone a hamstring surgery and could be out of action for the rest of the season.

Bowen is a versatile forward who can play as a striker, as a secondary striker, and also as a right-winger.

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a bid to sign Bowen this month, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs make any concrete move to sign him as well.

