Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jarrod Bowen transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking their club with a potential move for Jarrod Bowen in the January transfer window.
The 23-year-old has been enjoying a phenomenal campaign in the Championship for Hull City once again. Last season, he scored 22 goals in the league, and this season he has managed 16 goals already.
A host of Premier League clubs including Tottenham, Arsenal, Newcastle and Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the £20m-rated forward (h/t The Mirror (transfer live blog; 02:55)).
Championship rivals Leeds United are also keen but they want him on loan instead.
Here are some of the selected tweets from Spurs fans on Twitter:
Fantastic player, we should act fast. £25m
— Glyn🇬🇧 (@Atomheart1972) January 19, 2020
Keeping tabs. That’s a new one. Usually we’re tracking, monitoring, preparing, considering, doing nothing.
— Anthony Heard (@AnthonyH7) January 19, 2020
I’ve seen the Championship, those clubs ain’t no joke. If he is top scorer than that means he has potential. I want Piatek since he is more proven. I just don’t want a Llorrente or some benchwarmer from Bolton.
— Tangangster (@MarceloFurlan5) January 20, 2020
I’ve been babbling about this signing for months but I bet this didn’t happen #THFC
— Helen Colley (@mrshullhopper) January 19, 2020
Yes, wouldn’t mind that signing. Much better than some of the dross we’ve been linked to lately
— Husty Hotspur (@Retro80sHusty) January 19, 2020
Not exactly the player we need, but I’d take him, given we address other areas as wel.
— soerenpaul (@Rundfunk_West) January 20, 2020
Sign him @SpursOfficial!!!
— Alejandro Giménez (@Alex7GL) January 19, 2020
Really really hope we get him
— ᴀʟᴇx | Piatek Propaganda (@_10kanee) January 19, 2020
Spurs are in desperate need to sign a striker this month following the injury to Harry Kane. The England striker has undergone a hamstring surgery and could be out of action for the rest of the season.
Bowen is a versatile forward who can play as a striker, as a secondary striker, and also as a right-winger.
Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a bid to sign Bowen this month, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs make any concrete move to sign him as well.