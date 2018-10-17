Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino could spend £100m in January

Tottenham Hotspur failed to sign a single new player during the summer, but they could be active in the January transfer window with reports suggesting that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to add depth to his squad.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy assured the fans that the new stadium plan won’t affect Pochettino’s transfer plans. And according to The Express, the Spurs boss Pochettino could sign three players in the January transfer window, taking the total spending spree to £100 million or over.
The report claims that three players are now on Spurs’ wishlist for January. West Brom forward Oliver Burke has been scouted recently, while the club retain strong interest in Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and Manchester United defender Eric Bailly.
West Brom paid £15 million for Burke and they won’t let him go on cheap. Bailly has struggled under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford and United could ask for £30 million for him.
Ndombele would cost big money but he would be an exciting signing for the club. The 21-year-old is a terrific young talent, and would add significant quality to the Spurs squad.