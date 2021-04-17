Chelsea join the race for Raphael Varane

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane in recent weeks.

According to Christian Falk, Chelsea have now joined the race for the Frenchman as well.

TRUE ✅ Manchester United have a competitor in the Transfer-Poker for @raphaelvarane Thomas Tuchel is also interested in the Player of @realmadrid for a Transfer to @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/bxkRyym0uo — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 16, 2021

The Blues need to add quality defensive reinforcements to the side in the summer and Varane would be a quality signing for them.

The likes of Cesar Azpilicueta are on the decline and Kurt Zouma has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea cannot hope to rely on Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger to see them through an entire season and they must look to add more depth to the defensive unit.

SL View: Varane could have a Van Dijk-esque impact

The 27-year-old has a contract with Real Madrid until the summer of 2022 and Los Blancos could be forced to cash in on him if he refuses to sign an extension with them soon.

The Spanish outfit will not want to lose the World Cup winner on a free transfer next year and it would make sense to cash in on him in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can send off the competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and secure his services this summer.

Both clubs have the financial muscle to pull off the transfer. It will be interesting to see where the Blues finish in the Premier League table this season. if they miss out on a top-four finish, signing players like Varane could be a problem.

The French international is likely to want Champions League football and Manchester United are highly likely to be able to provide that. The Red Devils are currently second in the Premier League table and Chelsea are fifth.

There is no doubt that Varane is a world-class defender on his day he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League.

Manchester United and Chelsea are a couple of world-class signings away from truly competing for the Premier League title and the Real Madrid star could make a big difference for them next season.

Varane could have a Virgil van Dijk-esque impact at Chelsea or Manchester United if he joined them in the summer. He is at the peak of his powers right now and he should be able to make an immediate impact.

