Tammy Abraham sends out a message to Aston Villa fans after Chelsea defeat

Chelsea were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa in the Premier League yesterday.

The Blues were lucky to qualify for the Champions League despite their defeat.





Manager Thomas Tuchel decided to drop Tammy Abraham once again from the squad but the Villa fans showed their appreciation for their former player by chanting his name during the game.

Abraham was on loan at Villa Park during the 2018/19 season and he helped them secure promotion to the Premier League by scoring 26 goals that year.

The player has been linked with a return to Villa Park since then but the move has not materialised yet.

It is evident that the striker is admired by the Aston Villa fans and it will be interesting to see if the West Midlands club decide to try their luck and him in the summer.

The 23-year-old has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Tuchel and he has hardly played for the Blues. He has started just 12 games for Chelsea in the league.

Despite the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz struggling in the striker’s role, the Chelsea youngster has been overlooked by the manager and he will be desperate to leave the club in search of regular first-team football.

The striker appreciated the gesture from the Aston Villa fans during the game and he sent out a message on social media wishing them all the best in future.

@AVFCOfficial fans, I appreciate you guys! thank you ❤️ & all the best in the future. pic.twitter.com/or135FZlxE — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) May 23, 2021

