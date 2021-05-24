Aston Villa fans react to Marvelous Nakamba’s display against Chelsea

Aston Villa picked up a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League yesterday.

Goals from Bertrand Traore and Anwar El Ghazi put the home side 2-0 ahead early on in the second half.





The Blues got back into the game through Ben Chilwell in the 70th minute but Villa held on for all three points in the end.

Chelsea needed to win in order to ensure their place in the top four but Spurs beat Leicester City in the other game and the Blues were lucky to scrape into the final Champions League berth.

Dean Smith will be delighted with a strong finish to the season and the fans were particularly impressed with the performance of Marvelous Nakamba.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder was picked ahead of Douglas Luiz in the starting line-up and he justified his selection with an outstanding display.

The midfielder worked tirelessly on and off the ball and he disrupted the Chelsea midfield with his pressing and tackling.

The 27-year-old’s error led to a goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the previous game and few would have expected him to start here.

However, Smith showed his faith in the player and Nakamba managed to repay it with a defining performance.

Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 27-year-old’s performance against Chelsea and here is what they had to say.

Mings was outstanding, so was Targett but Marv was immense – to come in and play the last 2 games and to be MOTM today is insane – legend. #avfc — Sam O D (@samgeorgeody) May 23, 2021

Not a close one. Marvelous by a distance. Hes the player we've been crying out for. If he can add composure and tidy up his passing when on the ball, we could have our ready made Kante type — Phil V (@pvenables49) May 23, 2021

Thought Nakamba was outstanding again today , breaks play down and allows McGinn space to play. — G (@G27086526) May 23, 2021

There’s one man and his name describes that performance, Marvellous Nakamba. — … (@tomlxnee) May 23, 2021

nakamba, what a performance 🔥 — jamie richards (@j_d_richards) May 23, 2021

Nakamba literally everywhere on the pitch, unbelievable shift. — El Doggo (@AdamsAVFC) May 23, 2021

