Southampton fans react to Jannik Vestergaard display vs Burnley

Southampton suffered a 1-2 defeat against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.
In a weather-affected Premier League clash, the visitors picked up all three points with goals coming from Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra.
Danny Ings scored his 18th goal of the season but couldn’t prevent Southampton from suffering yet another defeat at home. Burnley have moved into the top half of the table with that victory.
Burnley made a great start after Westwood scored directly from a corner after 93 seconds. Ings restored parity in the 18th minute.
However, Vydra’s stunning left-foot effort (his first goal in 17 months), into the top-left corner from 18 yards ensure Burnley earned a league-double over their rivals.
Southampton thought they had won a late penalty when a Jack Stephens cross struck the arm of Ben Mee. However, it wasn’t given after being checked by VAR.
It was a poor performance from the home side in the second half, and the weather condition didn’t help them either. One player who has come under severe criticism from the fans is Jannik Vestergaard.
The 27-year-old central defender was poor with his movement throughout the game, and many Saints fans gave him stick for his poor effort.
Many fans are bemused why Bednarek wasn’t picked instead of the Danish defender.
He made one tackle, and two clearances during the game. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Vestergaard should never play again
— Max (@maxkeywood) February 15, 2020
Vestergaard looks like a cartoon character who's been hit in the face with a frying pan
— Tom Whittaker (@tomclaret) February 15, 2020
Vestergaard over Bednarek, huh
there best be an explanation because I’m fuming if there isn’t one
— JDeleay (@JDeleay) February 15, 2020
First half:
– Don't put strikers on the near post Volume 986753.
– Jack Stephens is stupidly good all of a sudden.
– I'm genuinely going to name my first born Danny Ings
– There's trees falling down in the new forest with better movement than Vestergaard. #SaintsFC
— Scott Winter (@ScottWSFC) February 15, 2020
Bednarek is leagues above Vestergaard and he’s bang average at best
— Jamie Egan (@geezdownunder) February 15, 2020
So when are we selling Vestergaard #saintsfc
— Jamie Egan (@geezdownunder) February 15, 2020
I worry for Southampton every time the ball comes near Vestergaard today. Very strange that he's been brought into the side in place of Bednarek on account of his ability on the ball… 🤔 #FPL #GW26 #SOUBUR
— David Munday (@DavidMunday815) February 15, 2020
Yeah, one that can win the aerial duels. Vestergaard was championship level again.
— Russ (@slyoldstoatyfox) February 15, 2020
Yeah I must admit I’d rather Bednarek played. Vestergaard was quite all over the place at times and put a lot of pressure on Macca
— Nathan Newington (@newington13) February 15, 2020
Vestergaard was awful, what on earth was Ralph thinking? Too many passengers today!!! Poor, poor, poor!
— DEAN ANDREW (@DEANDREW965) February 15, 2020