Southampton fans react to Jannik Vestergaard display vs Burnley

15 February, 2020 Burnley, English Premier League, Southampton

Southampton suffered a 1-2 defeat against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

In a weather-affected Premier League clash, the visitors picked up all three points with goals coming from Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra.

Danny Ings scored his 18th goal of the season but couldn’t prevent Southampton from suffering yet another defeat at home. Burnley have moved into the top half of the table with that victory.

Burnley made a great start after Westwood scored directly from a corner after 93 seconds. Ings restored parity in the 18th minute.

However, Vydra’s stunning left-foot effort (his first goal in 17 months), into the top-left corner from 18 yards ensure Burnley earned a league-double over their rivals.

Southampton thought they had won a late penalty when a Jack Stephens cross struck the arm of Ben Mee. However, it wasn’t given after being checked by VAR.

It was a poor performance from the home side in the second half, and the weather condition didn’t help them either. One player who has come under severe criticism from the fans is Jannik Vestergaard.

The 27-year-old central defender was poor with his movement throughout the game, and many Saints fans gave him stick for his poor effort.

Many fans are bemused why Bednarek wasn’t picked instead of the Danish defender.

He made one tackle, and two clearances during the game. Here are some of the selected tweets:

