Sevilla vs Inter Milan live stream: where to watch the 2020 Europa League final

Sevilla and Inter Milan will meet in Cologne on Friday, August 21, with the 2019/20 Europa League title on the line.

The Sevilla vs Inter live stream will show whether La Liga or Serie A can come out on top in a classic Spain vs Italy battle.





Inter are favourites to lift the 2020 Europa League final, but they face a difficult test against the five-time winners of the competition.

Both teams have looked impressive during the knockout phase, so you’ll want to tune in to make sure that you don’t miss a moment of the action.

We’ll show you which broadcasters are screening the game and where to find live streams if you want to watch online.

We will also explain how a VPN can help you access the game if the Europe League clash isn’t being screened in your jurisdiction.

Europa League Live TV in the UK

BT Sport holds the exclusive broadcast rights to screen the Europa League in the United Kingdom until 2024.

Fixtures are screened throughout the competition, with subscribers able to watch on television, online and streaming on the BT Sport app.

Subscription costs vary depending on what other services you currently take, but can range from £15 to £60 per month on a two-year contract.

Europa League UK Streaming

If you don’t want to take out a BT Sport subscription, the company offers the option of a monthly pass which can be purchased contract-free.

The pass costs £25 and gives you access to all BT Sport’s channels and every Europa League fixture screened during the selected period.

Users can watch online and via streaming on the BT Sport app which is available to download on mobiles, tablets, smart TVs and games consoles.

Europa League US Streaming

CBS All Access is a great platform to watch every UEFA club competition, offering users access to more than 300 games throughout the season.

In addition to the Europa League, the streaming service covers both the Champions League and Europa Conference League until 2024.

Plans start from as little as $5.99 per month. Your first seven days are free and you can cancel or change your plan at any time.

Users can also watch Europa League matches live online via fuboTV – a legal, licensed, ad-free way to watch football streams.

Prices vary based on your plan and selected add-ons, with the most popular plan offering more than 100 channels at $55 per month.

VPN for Europa League Streaming

The Sevilla vs Inter match will be streamed around the world, but if you live in a region where it is not easy to access, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is the answer to your prayers.

A VPN allows you to disguise your online location, thus removing any geolock barriers on Europa League broadcasts.

There are numerous VPN’s to choose from, but we have found that ExpressVPN offers subscribers the most reliable service.

Our tests showed that users can access 3,000 different services across 160 locations in 94 countries, making this one of the most comprehensive VPNs in the business.

Europa League Streaming in Other Countries

Here’s a selection of where you can find coverage of Sevilla vs Inter in other parts of the world:

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Austria: TV NOW, SRF zwei, Puls 4, RTL Television, DAZN

TV NOW, SRF zwei, Puls 4, RTL Television, DAZN Belgium: Sporza Live, Canvas

Sporza Live, Canvas Canada: CBS Sports Network, DAZN

CBS Sports Network, DAZN China: QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China

QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China France: Free, Molotov, RMC Story, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct

Free, Molotov, RMC Story, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct Germany: RTL Television, TV NOW, SRF zwei, TeleClub Sport Live, DAZN

RTL Television, TV NOW, SRF zwei, TeleClub Sport Live, DAZN Greece: ERT 1, Cosmote Sport 2 HD

ERT 1, Cosmote Sport 2 HD India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2 Indonesia: Vidio

Vidio Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport Extra, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media One

BT Sport App, BT Sport Extra, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media One Israel: Sport 1

Sport 1 Italy: Sky Sport Uno, TV8, SKY Go Italia, RSI La 2, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Sky Sport Uno, TV8, SKY Go Italia, RSI La 2, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: ESPN Norte, FOX Play Norte, Fox Sports Cono Norte, ESPN Play Norte

ESPN Norte, FOX Play Norte, Fox Sports Cono Norte, ESPN Play Norte Netherlands: Fox Sports Go, Fox Sports 4, Canvas, Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports Go, Fox Sports 4, Canvas, Fox Sports 2 Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+ Turkey: Digiturk Play, beIN CONNECT Turkey, beIN Sports Turkey

Sevilla vs Inter Milan – Match Information

Venue: RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne Date: Friday, August 21

Friday, August 21 Kick-Off: 20:00 pm BST

Sevilla Europa League Statistics

How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals, R32), 2-0 Roma (R16), 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (QF), 2-1 Manchester United (SF)

Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals, R32), 2-0 Roma (R16), 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (QF), 2-1 Manchester United (SF) Last season: Round of 16 (L vs Slavia Prague, aet)

Round of 16 (L vs Slavia Prague, aet) Final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Liverpool)

P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Liverpool) Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: Winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)

Inter Milan Europa League Statistics