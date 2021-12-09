Marseille and Lokomotiv Moscow will play a match against one another on 10th December 2021, Friday.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 01:00, Stade Orange Velodrome

Marseille vs Lokomotiv Moscow Preview

Marseille lost the match against Brest at Stade Orange Velodrome by a 2-1 scoreline.

Moreover, Lokomotiv Moscow played against the Ural but unfortunately lost the game by 1-0. However, Lokomotiv Moscow had got three shots on target.

Furthermore, Marseille faced Lokomotiv Moscow at RZD Arena, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Marseille vs Lokomotiv Moscow Team News

Ahmadou Bamba Dieng is the only injured player for Marseille, but Lokomotiv Moscow will be without Anton Miranchuk, Ze Luis, Stanislav Magkeev, Faustino Anjorin, Alexis Beka Beka, Guilherme Marinato, and Daniil Kulikov.

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Lopez; Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres; Lirola, Kamara, Gueye, De la Fuente; Under, Payet; Milik

Lokomotiv Moscow possible starting lineup:

Khudyakov; Nenakhov, Pablo, Jedvaj, Rybus; Kerk, Petrov, Maradishvili, Kamano; Smolov, Lisakovich

Marseille vs Lokomotiv Moscow Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Marseille vs Lokomotiv Moscow from Betfred:

Match Winner:

Marseille: 1/3

Draw: 9/2

Lokomotiv Moscow: 15/2

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 29/50

Under: 31/20

Marseille vs Lokomotiv Moscow Prediction

Both teams have been eliminated from the Europa League, but depending on the result on Thursday, they may still be able to qualify for the Conference League.

Marseille only needs a draw to qualify for the Conference League, whereas Lokomotiv Moscow must win in order to keep their ambitions alive. Unfortunately, Lokomotiv Moscow is not in a good form, therefore, most football betting sites predict that Marseille will win the game.

Prediction: Marseille to win at 1/3.

