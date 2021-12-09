Leverkusen will travel to Budapest to play a Europa League match against Ferencvaros on 10th December 2021.

Ferencvaros vs Leverkusen Preview

Ferencvaros played the match against Puskas Academy which ended in a 1-1 draw. Not only this but they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Betis. Unfortunately, Ferencvaros’s performance has been disappointing in the Europa League campaign.

However, Leverkusen won the match against Ferencvaros by a 2-1 scoreline. Now, both the teams will be struggling hard to show a good performance in this match.

Ferencvaros vs Leverkusen Team News

Ferencvaros has only reported the injury of David Siger. Whereas, Leverkusen will be without Iker Bravo Solanilla, Mitchel Bakker, Julian Baumgartlinger, Timothy Fosu-Mensah. Not only this but Kerem Demirbay is also suspended because he received a red card while playing against Real Betis.

Ferencvaros possible starting lineup:

Dibusz; Botka, S. Mmaee, Blazic; Wingo, Laidouni, Vecsei, Civic; Uzuni, R. Mmaee, Nguen

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Frimpong, Kossounou, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven; Aranguiz, Demirbay; Bellarabi, Amiri, Adli; Alario

Ferencvaros vs Leverkusen Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Ferencvaros vs Leverkusen from Betfred:

Match Winner:

Leverkusen: 5/6

Draw: 3/1

Ferencvaros: 3/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 29/50

Under: 14/9

Ferencvaros vs Leverkusen Prediction

Leverkusen is in a good position to win the game because of their past performances. As the visitors have a significant edge, therefore most football betting sites predict that Leverkusen will win the game.

Prediction: Leverkusen to win at 5/6.

