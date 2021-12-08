Legia Warsaw will play against Spartak on 9th December 2021, Thursday.
Match Info:
Kick-off: 22:45, Polish Army Stadium
Legia Warsaw vs Spartak Moscow Preview
Legia Warsaw lost the match against Cracovia with a 1-0 scoreline.
Whereas Spartak Moscow was unbeaten in the last Premier League match against Akhmat Grozny by 2-1.
Last but not the least, Legia Warsaw managed to get a 1-0 win against Spartak Moscow.
Legia Warsaw vs Spartak Moscow Team News
Legia Warsaw possible starting lineup:
Boruc; Ribeiro, Holownia, Wieteska, Nawrocki; Slisz; Kharatin, Martins, Mladenovic; Josue; Emreli
Spartak Moscow possible starting lineup:
Selikhov; Denisov, Gigot, Dzhikiya, Ayrton; Moses, Ignatov, Hendrix, Bakaev; Melkadze, Promes
Legia Warsaw vs Spartak Moscow Betting Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Legia Warsaw vs Spartak Moscow from Betfred:
Match Winner:
Spartak Moscow: 7/5
Draw: 5/2
Legia Warsaw: 19/10
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 10/11
Under: 1/1
Legia Warsaw vs Spartak Moscow Prediction
After analyzing past performances of Legia Warsaw and Spartak Moscow, most football betting sites predict that Spartak Moscow will win the game.
Prediction: Spartak Moscow to win at 7/5.
