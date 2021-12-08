Legia Warsaw will play against Spartak on 9th December 2021, Thursday.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 22:45, Polish Army Stadium

Legia Warsaw vs Spartak Moscow Preview

Legia Warsaw lost the match against Cracovia with a 1-0 scoreline.

Whereas Spartak Moscow was unbeaten in the last Premier League match against Akhmat Grozny by 2-1.

Last but not the least, Legia Warsaw managed to get a 1-0 win against Spartak Moscow.

Legia Warsaw vs Spartak Moscow Team News

Legia Warsaw possible starting lineup:

Boruc; Ribeiro, Holownia, Wieteska, Nawrocki; Slisz; Kharatin, Martins, Mladenovic; Josue; Emreli

Spartak Moscow possible starting lineup:

Selikhov; Denisov, Gigot, Dzhikiya, Ayrton; Moses, Ignatov, Hendrix, Bakaev; Melkadze, Promes

Legia Warsaw vs Spartak Moscow Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Legia Warsaw vs Spartak Moscow from Betfred:

Match Winner:

Spartak Moscow: 7/5

Draw: 5/2

Legia Warsaw: 19/10

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 10/11

Under: 1/1

Legia Warsaw vs Spartak Moscow Prediction

After analyzing past performances of Legia Warsaw and Spartak Moscow, most football betting sites predict that Spartak Moscow will win the game.

Prediction: Spartak Moscow to win at 7/5.

Legia Warsaw vs Spartak Moscow Free Bet at Betfred

