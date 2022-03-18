UEFA Europa League quarterfinal and semifinals draw

The draw for the UEFA Europa League last four took place in Switzerland with some really good games to watch out for.

Europa League is nearing its conclusion for the season with some really great games on the cards.

The likes of RB Leipzig, Olympique Lyon, Eintracht Frankfurt, West Ham, Barcelona, Rangers, Braga and Atalanta sealed their place in the last eight of the competition earlier this week.

Barcelona, Lyon and Atalanta are considered favorites to lift the trophy at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Both Barcelona and Atalanta started their European journey in the Champions League. However, after finishing third in their respective groups, both will now look to win the Europa League. The final of the competition will take place on May 18.

Europa League quarterfinal draw

The first quarterfinal will take place in Germany between RB Leipzig and Atalanta. The Italians would definitely be favorites for this one given how good they were in the game against Bayer Leverkusen.

The second quarterfinal will see Frankfurt take on Barcelona with Xavi’s side heavy favorites to progress through to the semifinals of the Europa League.

The third quarterfinal of this year’s Europa League looks to be a interesting affair between West Ham and Olympique Lyon. The French giants have struggled domestically but the fact that they booked their place in the last eight at the expense of FC Porto shows that they can go further in the competition.

The fourth quarterfinal will be between Braga and Rangers with the Portuguese outfit deemed favorites. However, the reigning Scottish champions are no pushovers and will match the Iberians pound for pound.

Here’s the complete list of the quarterfinals of the Europa League:

Leipzig v Atalanta Frankfurt v Barcelona West Ham v Lyon Braga v Rangers

The Europa League quarterfinals will start on April 8th and second leg of the Europa League last eight will take place on April 15.