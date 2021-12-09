Ludogorets and Midtjylland will face each other on 10th December 2021, Friday.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 01:00, Huvepharma Arena

Ludogorets vs Midtjylland Preview

Ludogorets won the match against Lokomotiv Sofia by a 4-2 scoreline. On the other hand, Midtjylland played the last match against Vejle at Vejle Stadion which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Ludogorets match with Midtjylland also ended in a draw by 1-1. Last but not the least, Midtjylland is unbeaten in the last two matches against Ludogorets with one draw and one win.

Ludogorets vs Midtjylland Team News

Ludogorets will be without Higinio Marín, Anton Nedyalkov, Wanderson whereas Midtjylland has reported injuries of two players namely Daniel Hoegh and Marrony. Not only this but, Raphael Onyedika is suspended because of accumulated yellow card bookings.

Ludogorets Razgrad possible starting lineup:

Padt; Ikoko, Terziev, Verdon, Cicinho; Goncalves, Show, Cauly; Yankov, Despodov, Sotiriou

FC Midtjylland possible starting lineup:

Lossl; Dalsgaard, Sviatchenko, Juninho; Andersson, Charles, Evander; Paulinho; Isaksen, Sisto, Bramado

Ludogorets vs Midtjylland Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Ludogorets vs Midtjylland from Betfred:

Match Winner:

Midtjylland: 3/5

Draw: 3/1

Ludogorets: 9/2

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 28/29

Under: 19/20

Ludogorets vs Midtjylland Prediction

Keeping past performances in view, most football betting sites believe that Midtjylland will take all three points in this match.

Prediction: Midtjylland to win at 3/5.

