Real Sociedad and PSV are going to have tough competition on 9th December 2021, Thursday. Both the teams know that they need a victory to progress through the Europa League knock-out stages.

Real Sociedad vs PSV Preview

Unfortunately, Real Sociedad lost two La Liga games in a row. Moreover, they also got defeated in the match against Real Madrid by a 2-0 scoreline.

Meanwhile, PSV secured a 4-1 win against Utrecht and stands in the third position in Eredivisie.

Real Sociedad vs PSV Team News

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Gorosabel, Elustondo, Le Normand, Munoz; Januzaj, Guevera, Zubimendi, Oyarzabal; Sorloth, Isak

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Mwene, Ramalho, Boscagli, Junior; Sangare, Van Ginkel, Gotze; Bruma, Vinicius, Gakpo

Real Sociedad vs PSV Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Real Sociedad vs PSV from Betfred:

Match Winner:

Real Sociedad: 5/6

Draw: 11/4

PSV: 16/5

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 10/13

Under: 11/10

Real Sociedad vs PSV Prediction

Sociedad will be confident that they can overcome their bad performance. However, we believe PSV will claim the draw to beat their hosts. Hence, most football betting sites predict that the match will end in a draw.

Prediction: Sociedad vs PSV to draw at 11/4.

