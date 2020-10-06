Sergio Romero’s wife left fuming after Everton move fell through

Eliana Guercio, the wife of Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero isn’t happy that the Red Devils stopped the Argentine from leaving Old Trafford yesterday.

Everton were keen on bringing the 33-year-old to Goodison Park on loan yesterday as manager Carlo Ancelotti wants competition for Jordan Pickford.





The Toffees made contact with Man Utd, but a deal couldn’t be reached as the Red Devils only wanted to sell Romero.

🔵 | We have completed the signing of goalkeeper Robin Olsen on a season-long loan from AS Roma. Welcome, Robin! #EFC — Everton (@Everton) October 5, 2020

Everton have since signed Swedish goalie Robin Olsen on a season-long loan from AS Roma, and Guercio isn’t happy.

She took to Instagram to slam Man Utd thus:

That wouldn’t have done Romero’s relationship with the club any good, though, and Harry Redknapp wasn’t pleased with her reaction, insisting the business was between Romero and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Everton won’t be heartbroken for missing out on the Argentina international, though, and they will hope Olsen can help keep Pickford on his toes.

The England international has committed 11 errors leading to goals since joining the Toffees from Sunderland in the summer of 2017, and they can’t afford to have an error-ridden goalie if they want to challenge for the top six.

